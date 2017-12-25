NFF $: Needy Family Fund falls short of $75,000 goal on Christmas Day

NFF$: Fund falls $5,000 short of goal

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund is still short of it’s $75,000 goal. The total has now reached just over $70,000. Recent contributions totaled $426. Those included $240 from Roy H. Moyer Jr. and Carol J. Moyer Community Trust of Northumberland, $40 from Keith and Dianna Kunkel of Lewisburg, and $21 from Cindy Klose of Mifflinburg.

That brings the grand total to $70,034.24. We continue to thank you for all your generous contributions to this year’s Needy Family Fund. If you’d still like to donate to this year’s fund, you can do so Tuesday at any BB&T branch. The link is also posted at WKOK.com. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. (Matt Catrillo)