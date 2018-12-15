NFF $: Needy Family Fund creeps up to $38,000, growing slowly

Needy Family Fund continues to grow…slowly

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund is growing slowly, now up to $38,353.13. The fund has a $100,000 goal by Christmas Day. All of the funds go to buy food, toys and clothing for over 500 families in The Valley. Today $1,300 are added to the fund.

The Daily Item and WKOK sponsor the fund each year to raise money for eligible families, and lately, Cherie Jarrett of New Columbia donated $200, the Hollenbach family of Shamokin Dam contributed $25, and there were numerous other contributions in varying amounts.

You are asked to please consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Details about how to donate at WKOK.com.