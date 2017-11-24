NFF $: More contributions trickling in to Needy Family Fund

NORTHUMBERLAND — In its early phases, this year’s Needy Family Fund has hit $1,220. Some of the contributions have been donated anonymously, and two families, join two Valley churches who have added to the total. You can see the list at WKOK.com.

Each year, the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

Drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank…there is online donation information at WKOK.com.

Donate online here.