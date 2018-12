SUNBURY – Two more donations have this year’s Needy Family Fund grand total almost to $112,000. Thanks to $440 in recent contributions, the total now stands at $111,931.80.

Contributions include $300 from Timothy Dutrow, D.M.D. of Milton, and $50 from Meenakshi Ponnuswami and Mitchell Hart of Lewisburg. Donations are still being accepted and you can find out how to donate at WKOK.com.