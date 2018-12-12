NFF Family: Working couple still need help for Christmas

By Eric Scicchitano

The Daily Item

A Milton mom and her fiancee both have jobs but that doesn’t mean they can’t use a little help. That’s what the Needy Family Fund is for.

Jennifer Simon, 28, has three children: 4, 18 months and 6 months. She works in food service and said she clocked 105 hours on one recent two-week stretch.

Her family moved recently into a new home. They’re responsible for all utilities except sewer, plus rent of course. Add the cost of raising three young children and money spends quickly.

“The rent is substantially higher than where we were living before,” Simon said.

Growing up, Simon said her mother registered with the Needy Family Fund. Simon has done the same since her first child was born. She’s received diapers, educational toys, jackets and clothes and a holiday food basket complete with a ham.

“It really does help out around the holidays for people who aren’t financially able to do ,” Simon said.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. ’s total is $34,368.13, thanks to $100 from Samuel and Sue Wood, of Winfield; $25 from H.F. Sharp, of Sunbury; $50 from Donald and Gail Lilley, of Selinsgrove; $25 from Emma Jane Sharp, of Lewisburg; $100 from Katherine Farmer, of Lewisburg; $200 from Sidney and Martha Ocker, of Sunbury; $100 from Stacey Napoli; $100 from Gary and Marilyn Sites, of Sunbury; $200 in memory of Wilbur and Angela Wolfe, of Selinsgrove; $25 from Theresa and Albert Berg, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Shirley Dagle, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Gail and Tom Blass in memory of Betty and Charles Fisher, of Milton; $250 from St. John’s Lutheran Church School, of Pottsville; $100 from John A. Snyder, of Freeburg; $100 from William and Marjory Shoemaker, of Northumberland; $200 from David Van Gilder and Jane Lewellyn, of Shamokin Dam; $50 from Clinton L. Tucker Jr., of Milton; $100 in memory of Jeffrey A. Marks, of Winfield; $100 from Clarence and Peggy Clemens, of Danville; $50 from Jody and Mary Beth Johnston, of Lewisburg; $100 from William and Phyllis Burns, of Middleburg; $75 from David E. Bomboy, of Lewisburg; $75 from Joseph and Jeanne Desantis, of Danville; $200 from Leroy and Lois Glick, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Glenn and Gloria Snyder, of Northumberland; and $150 from Tim and Janet Marsh, of Mifflinburg. There were also $225 in anonymous donations.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.