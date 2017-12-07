NFF Family: Woman with disability turns to Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – Its been a tough year for Grace…Since she was released from prison in July, she and her wife have been struggling to take care of their two grandsons. “It’s been hard getting back into the swing of things,” Grace said. “I’m disabled and can’t work, so my wife is trying to support us, but it’s tough.”

It’s the second year she benefited from the Needy Family Fund, but she was reminded of it when she got out of jail. “I’m grateful for the Salvation Army,” she said. “If it wasn’t them, there wouldn’t be a Christmas.”

You can help this family and many others with a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

You can drop off or mail a contribution at any branch of BB&T. You can also contribute online.

https:// app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

Email comments to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.