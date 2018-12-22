NFF Family: Sunbury woman needs help after job loss, surgery

epehowic@dailyitem.com

Betty Davis, of Sunbury, turned to the Needy Family Fund again for help this holiday season after having not worked for a year.

Davis, who had surgery on Black Friday, said “Fm just trying to take care of myself, doing physical therapy so I can get back to work.

“It’s been a rough road,” she said.

Davis — who has four children and two of them living at home, ages 14 and 17 — picked up her food items from the Salvation Army program Wednesday in Sunbury.

She had participated in the Needy Family Fund,