NFF Family: Woman forced to retire early for health reasons

MILTON — Darlene Oister said retiring early due to health reasons has caused her financial hardships.

“I didn’t realize at the time what was wrong. With the fluids, I couldn’t keep up,” she said of a condition where fluids would build up in her body. “I’m doing OK. I am almost over that,” the Milton resident said of her recovery.

She has asked for help with food this holiday season from the Needy Family Fund.

She said it will help out at and probably for New Year’s as well. Her daughter, who has problems with fluid buildup, lives with her.

Oister didn’t ask for any gifts from the program “since no kids live here.”

She had requested help years ago from the fund when her children were little.

While she gets Social Security that she said “isn’t a whole lot,” she receives a pension from working as a mail carrier. “I’m supposed to get $500 a month pension but after I pay my insurance, I have $100,” she said.

She is hoping to find a job to help herself financially.

“I am looking for anything I can get,” she said.

Her daughter also hopes to find a job.

The Needy Family Fund has been held since 1987 and is sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank along with the Degenstein Foundation. It has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to help the less fortunate in the area.

The Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury administer the program.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.