NFF Family: Woman and husband take in niece and her two children

By Francis Scarcella

The Daily Item

SUNBURY — A 63-year old Sunbury woman had to take in her niece and two children and because money is tight. The Needy Family Fund was the only chance they had at having a , she said.

Nancy Baker said she is on disability and her husband only receives a partial retirement so when they had to take in her niece, April, and her two children, Destiny, 10, and Johnathan, 7, she needed to apply to The Needy Family Fund.

“I have asked for help in the past and The Needy Family Fund was always there for me when I needed for omy own children,” Baker said. “They are a wonderful group and they are so kind.”

Baker’s relatives moved back home when times got rough. Baker said she wanted to make sure the children were able to get gifts and a meal.

“I don’t know what we would have done without The Needy Family Fund,” Baker said. “Times are tough and money is tight. We have bills and we just were so worried about this year but once again the folks at The Needy Family Fund have come through.”

The Needy Family Fund has been held since 1987 and is sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank along with the Degenstein Foundation. It has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to help the less fortunate in the area. The Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury administer the program.

This year’s goal is $100,000. ’s total is $60,171.80.

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.