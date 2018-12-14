NFF Family: Tough times for family of five after death of father

By Rick Dandes

MILTON — It’s been a rough year for a Milton resident and her five kids, after their father passed away last August.

“I have four kids of my own,” said Neiomi Crawford, 32, “and took custody of my godson in June.”

Since her children’s father passed away, she said, life has been difficult, “but the kids are getting through it pretty well. We have a lot of family support. The school has been very supportive with the kids, with counseling and other services they need. Stuff like this helps them heal, especially around the holidays because it has been quite a struggle for me.”

The kids range in age from 16 to 11. The Salvation Army has helped the family before, Crawford said.

“The kids are at the age where they like to shop for themselves,” she said, “so it is hard for me to say what they’d like for , but they are all gamers, so anything that has to do with video games, like headphones or chargers for their controllers. Usually they will ask me for Google Play cards…something for a game called Fortnite.”

Crawford was working full time and part time but was laid off from the part time job, “so I just have the one,” she said. “We all take turns helping my grandmother. We recently moved into our own home, but my grandmother lives close by so we continue to help her as well.”

“This year I asked for clothes more than anything else because the children are growing rapidly and I can’t seem to keep up,” Crawford said. “But the Salvation Army has been great. This year and last year they’ve made the most impact…with them losing their father. So I appreciate their help.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. ‘s total is $35,028.13, thanks to $50 in memory of Darla, Ronald and Timothy Hanselman; $50 in memory of Bonnie and Robert Hestor; $100 in memory of Braddon Hackenberg; and $100 from John and Romany Fisher, of Port Trevorton.

People can make checks payable to The Needy Fund and mail or drop off contributions at BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch or mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.