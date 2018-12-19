NFF Family: Sunbury woman looking for three-wheel bicycle for Christmas

SUNBURY – A Sunbury woman is only looking for one thing this Christmas – a three-wheeled bicycle, “I used to ride a bike, but I started losing my balance and I had to give my bike away. So I was really looking for one of those three-wheel bicycles, and somebody said if I go through the Needy (Family) Fund, maybe you’ll get it there. I walk now with a cane to go shopping and stuff. It’s kind of difficult.”

That’s Robin Holloway, 55, who is single and living in Sunbury’s Chestnut Towers. This is her first time turning to the Needy Family Fund for help.

She says a friend referred her to the program, “I like how they go out and they reach people and they try to help them as best they can. It’s like the whole community works together…because I also volunteer at The Salvation Army. It’s a neat organization.”

Holloway says she doesn’t have any family close by, as her sister now lives in Florida. Holloway, who used to work in child care, is also now unemployed, on disability.

Annually the Needy Family Fund is sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank along with the Degenstein Foundation. It has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to help the less fortunate families in the area.

The Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury administer the program.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.