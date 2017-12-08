NFF Family: Single mom with back medical bills turns to Needy Family Fund

By John Zaktansky

The Daily Item

Things were already tough for Danielle — a single mother of a 3- and 1-year-old trying to make ends meet with minimal assistance from the children’s father.

But when he dropped the older child off his insurance around the time she was receiving corrective eye surgery a year ago, the financial strain only intensified for Danielle.

“I thought she was covered, but he cancelled the insurance. I have a family doctor bill around $400 and an additional $3,000 that is owed for the surgery. I tried to get assistance, but they say it was from too far back,” she said.

The 27-year-old mother said she does get some child support, and her parents have provided some assistance.

“I give them credit for helping me when I was at such a low point,” she said. “Also, the guy I’m seeing right now has pitched in here and there. He doesn’t like seeing me struggle, but it also is not his responsibility to help out with my kids.”

Danielle currently lives in a trailer with her two children, her boyfriend and his 10-year-old son.

“I just want my kids to be happy. I don’t want them to go without,” she said. “It would be nice to have a nice Christmas dinner for them. I’ve been trying to get things here and there. I am content myself just seeing them happy. I don’t buy much of anything for myself — everything I get goes to them.”

This is Danielle’s first experience with the Needy Family Fund. She said she heard about it while shopping at the Salvation Army thrift store in Milton.

“I’ve heard some really great things about the find. These people go out of their way to help families in need,” she said. “If someone loses their home, they do what they can to help out. They make sure to leave no child out at the holidays. It is definitely something that makes a difference.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

The goal is $75,000. Today’s total is $23,885 thanks to $500 from Thomas and Lois Clark, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Chandis and Violet Klinger, of Middleburg; $200 in Memory of Freeman and Madison, of Lewisbury; $50 from Keturah Mase, of Lewisburg; $100 in Honor of Alan and Claire Grill, of State College; $100 from Mary Laudenslager, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Marlin and Phyllis Rebar, of Mifflinburg; $100 from Tim and Holly Snyder, of Mifflinburg; $150 in Loving Memory of My Parents, of Lewisburg; $200 from Steven Ellen Gauthier, of Lewisburg; $100 from John and Melissa Covaleski, of Lewisburg; $100 from Barbara Kolman, of Lewisburg; $500 from United Lutheran Church Men in Mission, of Sunbury, and $100 from Roger Shipman, of Sunbury. There were also $450 in anonymous donations.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

