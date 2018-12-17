NFF Family: Single mom trying to come through with a big gift

By Marcia Moore

The Daily Item

Chesday Moultrie has been setting money aside since September to purchase a coveted present for her 6-year-old son.

“He’s been asking for a kitchen set since last year,” the single mother of three said.

Moultrie works a full-time job as a home health aide while raising her children, ages 6, 2 and 1.

“Tackling work and dealing with three different personalities is a 24-7 job,” the Sunbury resident said.

A Salvation Army employee suggested she sign up for the Needy Family Fund this year to help the family out this holiday season.

Moultrie said her two youngest children “don’t really know the concept of . They’ll appreciate anything they get.”

Her oldest, however, has his sights set on the play kitchen and she’s working to deliver it for him.

“He helps me out in the kitchen a lot,” she said, adding that assistance from the holiday fund will help make her son’s wish a reality. “I’m really grateful.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.