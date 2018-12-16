NFF Family: Single mom of two just wants a good Christmas for her kids

By Joe Sylvester

The Daily Item

MILTON — Lauren Dreyfus just wants her two kids to have a good .

She is grateful for any help she can get.

The 26-year-old single mom who lives in Milton is seeking help from the The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations.

This is the second time she’s needed help from the fund.

“A couple of years ago somebody else put my name in because I had just gotten my first apartment with my two children,” Dreyfus said.

That time, she received presents for her children. Her son is now 6 and her daughter is 10.

“My son has really gotten into Legos, anything Lego-related,” she said. “My daughter, she’s more getting into arts and crafts. She wants canvases and paint.”

But she has to pinch pennies to even make ends meet, and her former husband has been out of work and hasn’t been able to help much.

“I just want my children to have a good ,” Dreyfus said.

She said she is on a bill-payment plan with the electric company and watches her other spending.

“I try not to live above my means,” she said. “I don’t have cable, I don’t use a cell phone. I just have the house phone. I try to keep my expenditures low so I can make my bills, make rent.”

She said she knows plenty of families need help, but anything would be appreciated.

“I appreciate every program in this area,” said the Baltimore native who came to the Valley when she was in foster care.

She loves living in Pennsylvania.

“This state wants nothing but for people to succeed,” Dreyfus said. “The central valley is amazing to raise kids in. In comparison to other places I lived in, this whole area does nothing but help families to succeed. All I can say is thank you.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Needy Fund and mail or drop off contributions at BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St. Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch or mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.