NFF Family: Single mom grateful for what fund has to offer

SUNBURY – A single Sunbury mom who is experiencing a rough patch between jobs says she is grateful for the gifts provided by the Needy Family Fund, “It helps out especially when I got into a pinch in between jobs,” said Shannon Ensinger, 31.

“I left my previous job and I’m not making as much as before. I was terminated from that job. I’m still going to try to go back and reapply to that same job soon,” she said. Ensinger is now working part-time at Staples in Hummels Wharf. She has a her nine-year-old son.

She says this is the third time turning to Salvation Army at Christmas, “I love they can provide to needy families in the area. I wish I could buy my son some more stuff. The food is very helpful for Christmas dinner. It’s a very good program.”

As for what is on her son’s Christmas list for this year, Ensinger says, “He likes any art stuff and do-it-yourself kits, like Legos, action figures, typical boy stuff.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Needy Fund and mail or drop off contributions at BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch or mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.