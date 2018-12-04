NFF: Family of three dealing with loss of father

By John Zaktansky

The Daily Item

Tracy Showers, of Mifflinburg, can not give her 7-year-old twins the one thing they want most this Christmas — their father.

He died two years ago in January, and the family has been trying to rebound ever since.

“With the holiday season, my kids are struggling more than normal. They still want to know why their daddy is not coming home, and that is hard to explain to kids their age,” she said. “They have been in counseling, and we are trying to help them cope, but this time of year makes it much harder.”

That is especially true for Showers this winter after losing her job because of health issues.

“I am a single parent trying to provide for my kids. Church activities here keep their spirits up and I want to give them a decent Christmas,” she said. “Every little thing this time of year can mean a whole lot to a kid, and as a parent, you are as grateful as your child when there is something under the tree — it can mean a lot to see them happy and excited and content.”

This is the first time Showers is participating in the Needy Family Fund. Both her children enjoy riding bike. Her son appreciates outdoorsy items, she said, along with remote control cars and Matchbox cars. Her daughter enjoys dolls and Barbies and both like crafts where they can color and create their own items.

They both like typical 7-year-old stuff,” said Showers.

She is looking for new work — most realistically after school holiday breaks to reduce the amount of child care she needs to cover.

“I’m hoping to find something that works for me and my kids’ schedule as best as possible,” she said, adding that programs such as the Needy Family Fund are invaluable to herself and the community.

“Thank you to everyone who participates — who have something extra they can donate to needy families,” she said. “It makes a real difference — not just to my family, but to all the families who may be struggling during the holidays. I know there are many that are worse off than us and it means a lot that the community rallies around those who are in need.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.