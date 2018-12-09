This year has been tough for Amanda Guffey.
The 26-year-old woman from Winfield said she and her husband have four daughters and she has been helping her father, who was diagnosed with cancer. Guffey’s three biological daughters are two, six and eight, and her stepdaughter is also eight.
“I’m a stay at home mother. My husband works as much as he can, but it doesn’t really bring home much,” she said.
She has also been using her car to transport her father to and from the hospital for appointments.
“It’s a little tight,” she said.
This is the first year that she and her family have reached out to the Needy Family Fund for assistance.
“I just want a nice, happy holiday for the kids, nothing much,” Guffey said. “I just want to put a smile on their faces.”
The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundation, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holiday seasons over the past 30 years to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The fund is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000.
More monetary donations are welcome. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor, BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Donors also can also visit any local BB&T branch, where they will process the deposit or make a donation online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.