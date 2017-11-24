NFF Family: Northumberland woman helping raise great-grandchildren

NORTHUMBERLAND — Now a story about a family which stands to benefit from your generous contributions to the Needy Family Fund. Ellen raised a family of her own and watched her grandchildren grow. She didn’t expect to be thrust into motherhood again for a great-grandchild.

The 69-year-old Northumberland resident is tasked to raise a great-granddaughter who’s pushing 10 years old. She’s doing it on her own.

A while back, her fiancé suffered a slip and fall. He developed a disease that took his life.

Ellen herself has health issues. A vehicle accident years back caused debilitating injuries to her back. She said she was getting by on her own through disability, Social Security and alimony. The addition of a child, honor student that she is, compounded finances. After rent, utilities and car insurance payments, she said there’s little left.

You can help this family and many others with a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Each year, the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

Drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank…there is online donation information at WKOK.com.