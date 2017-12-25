NFF Family: On Christmas day, mother of five has hope

Mother of 5 looks forward to hope, joy thanks to fund

SUNBURY — Lorraine’s husband recently lost his job. He’s been struggling to find work since October.

Meeting the needs of their five special needs children — ages 9, 8, 4, 2 and eight months — has been difficult.

A request for help from the Needy Family Fund will make things a little easier this holiday.

“I’m hoping the Needy Family Fund can bring a lot of hope and joy to our family,” said Lorraine. “We received gifts and some food toward our meal.”

Lorraine said her children will open stockings until everyone is awake, then share presents then a meal around 1 or 2 p.m. before extended family comes to visit.

The family received the same help from the fund last year, after Lorraine heard about the fund through the Salvation Army.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

The goal is $75,000. Today’s total is $$68,608.24, thanks to $50 from Jody and Mary Beth Johnson, of Lewisburg; $100 from Fannie McFall, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Sunbury Kiwanis Foundation, of Sunbury; $100 from Mifflinburg CMA Church, of Mifflinburg; $25 from Scott Baker; $45 from Lovely Ladies Who Lunch, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Stephanie Snyder, of Lewisburg; and $100 from Gordon Sheets, of Lewisburg. There were also $1,475 in anonymous donations.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. (By Eric Pehowic for The Daily Item)