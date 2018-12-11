NFF Family: Mom changing careers doesn’t have enough money for gifts

By Aron Agerton

The Daily Item

SUNBURY – Crystal Barann found being an in-home care worker fulfilling but it simply didn’t pay enough. Barann, 29, of Sunbury, chose to go out on a limb and try a brand new field and is now studying at Empire Beauty School for cosmetology.

Between low pay at her former job and kickstarting her education, Barren turned to the Needy Family Fund, which she’s used for the last few years. She says she doesn’t have the extra money to get her children the gifts they deserve.

You can help this and other Valley families with a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. ’s total has increased to $31,468.13, thanks to $200 from Dr. Linda D. Rhein, of Muncy; $500 from Thomas and Elizabeth Mertz, of Selinsgrove; $1,000 from Michael and Sally Kobus, of Lewisburg; $25 from Mary Jean Moser; $100 in Memory of Joyce and Irvin Snyder, of Sunbury; $110 from employees of Cargill, of Winfield; $50 from Betty Strawser, of Northumberland; $250 from Henry and Barbara Deperro, of Selinsgrove; $75 from Sharlene E. Gilman, of Selinsgrove; $25 from Shirley A. Sheaffer, of Mt. Pleasant Mills; $250 from Pat Bruno, of Selinsgrove; $300 from Warren and Ann Fisher, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Carol C. Engle, of West Milton; $100 from Chanin Wendling, of Selinsgrove; and $120 in anonymous donations.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.