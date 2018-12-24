NFF Family: Mom and four kids again seek help from Needy Family Fund

By John Zaktansky

The Daily Item

For those who assume those assisted by the Needy Family Fund are simply looking for free handouts, Bobby Willow, of Mount Pleasant Mills, would like to disagree.

“We were helped three years ago when it seemed like everything was going wrong, I lost my job, I lost my car and I had four kids relying on me to make Christmas special,” she said. “The past two years, when we had a little more to work with, we were on the other side of the equation. We went to the mall, pulled some names and purchased gifts for others involved in the fund.”

Unfortunately, Willow and her children — ages 4, 5, 11 and 16 — find themselves in need again this Christmas.

“With four kids, it can be really rough around the holidays, especially as they get older. It is just me providing, we don’t even have grandparents nearby to help out,” she said. “Circumstances have changed and we could definitely use some help.”

During her phone interview for the story, Willow was in line to pick up gifts from the Needy Family Fund.

“I’m looking around and I don’t see as much. Three years ago, Wal-Mart donated a bunch of bikes. This year, I don’t see a single bike anywhere. It definitely seems like things have decreased,” she said. “I really hope things improve — there are a lot of people who are dealing with much worse situations that could use the help.”

Willow’s four children are into a wide variety of items and she is hoping that the Needy Family Fund can help her provide gifts that will make this season memorable.

“My youngest is into LOL dolls and my son is into Imagine X toys and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figures. My middle daughter, who is 11, is into Bluetooth and wireless stuff and my oldest most appreciates gift cards and picking out her own stuff.”

When it comes to shopping for those in need, Willow suggested looking for inspiration within your own family.

“When we donated the past two Christmases, I donated gifts that my children would like because I figured it would resonate with others their age, too,” Willow said. “Every little bit helps, but it means a lot more if you give something beyond what you can find cheap at the local Dollar Tree.”

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed to or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.