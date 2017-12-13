NFF Family:  Medical problems causing hardship for a mother from Glen Iron

SUNBURY—Living with Fibromyalgia is a daily struggle for Leslie. Dealing with the pain and short periods of paralysis makes it nearly impossible for her to even get a part-time job. Leslie, 51 from Glen Iron, lives with her 10-year-old son, and they have been benefitting from the Needy Family Fund for a couple of years.

She says she did set aside some money this year to get gifts her son needs, “I got him like two packs of socks and a pair of pants. I just took enough to get socks and pants, what he really needs.”

Leslie was working two jobs when she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and had to stop working due to extreme pain. This is something she says was very difficult. “There is so many things I would love to be able to do but I can’t.”

Both Leslie and her son are very grateful to have help from the Needy Family Fund During the holidays, “I appreciate the help that everybody gives and words can’t say enough how much that means to us.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. The goal is $75,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

Email comments to Sbenek@wkok.com