NFF family: Family with car troubles turns to Needy Family Fund

Car troubles cause Beavertown family to turn to Needy Family Fund

BEAVERTOWN – Car trouble has been plaguing a Valley family this holiday season.

Because of that, Priscilla Werner of Beavertown says her family is again seeking help from the Needy Family Fund, “We have two cars, but the one is at an inspection, and it can’t be inspected until we get a lot of labor done on it. Currently, I’m driving our other vehicle, but it tends to take a toll on my hours at work because I have to take off work to take our children to appointments.”

Werner is married with two children, and her husband is a stay-at-home dad. She works in home health care for special needs adults. Werner says her husband plays a big part in her children’s lives, as their biological father is out of the picture.

An occasional contributor to the Salvation Army, and an otherwise generous person with her time and talents, Werner says she found out about the fund when she first moved to the area from Bloomsburg and she loves the concept of the program, “I like the idea of I try to help people, and I don’t have a problem being helped if I need it.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Needy Fund and mail or drop off contributions at BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch or mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.