NFF Family: A grateful family turns to Needy Family Fund

MILTON — A Milton mom said having two children and not being able to give them the gifts they deserve for Christmas keeps her up at night. However, thanks to The Needy Family Fund, Melissa is going to be able to provide a family holiday that she can be proud of, “It is a great help to me and I will always be grateful to the Needy Family Fund,” Melissa said. “Without the help, my children would not be able to enjoy the holiday.”

Melissa said she found herself out of work and since her boyfriend took off two years ago, she decided she was going to change her life and do everything she could to help her children. “They are what matter the most to me,” she said. She added, “I will always remember the people that helped me and I will always remember that. When I can, I will be giving back to this fund.”

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. You can drop off or mail a donation to any branch of BB&T. You an also donation online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story. By Francis Scarcella The Daily Item