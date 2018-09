SELINSGROVE – Another meeting is coming up for residents along the southern section of the CSVT project. The meeting is tonight at 7 p.m. at Selinsgrove Middle School for residents living between Attig Road and Fisher Road, and between Sunbury Road and County Line Road.

Residents will be able to see 3-D models of the new highway, and will talk about ways to minimize impacts, such as noise. Residents will also have a chance to ask questions or make additional comments.