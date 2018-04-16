News on the Duke Street project this week

NORTHUMBERLAND – Road construction work on Front Street in Northumberland will necessitate the closure of Orange and Wallace Streets and Sheetz Avenue this week. PennDOT, issued an update on the $13 million Duke Street project.

They say Monday, workers will begin installing ADA curb ramps and other work that will lead to the day time closure of those streets.

The contractor will also be repairing a small bridge on Duke Street this week.

A car detour is in effect and trucks over 36 feet are banned. PennDOT has not announced any new measures to stem the flow of hundreds of trucks snaking their way through the detour, using Queen Street.