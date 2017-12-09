 NFF Family: Newly single mom of two needs help

SELINSGROVE—A series of unfortunate events has led Tiffany to the Needy Family Fund. Tiffany worked at Wood-Mode until she was laid off in 2008. The household was supported by her husband’s income until he left this past July. Now the only income Tiffany receives is child support and she cannot afford a Christmas for her two sons.

Tiffany, 38 from Selinsgrove has two sons ages 6 and 11. She says they would love a Nintendo Switch but she just can’t afford it, “The little one wants a Nintendo DS and they both want the Nintendo Switch. I’m trying to win one because I can’t afford to buy one.”

Tiffany says it has been difficult for her sons not having their father in their lives, but they are getting excited for their holiday traditions, “ Setup the Christmas tree, decorate ginger bread houses and then we make cookies.”

This will be the second year Tiffany and her children are benefitting from the Needy Family Fund. You can help her family and many others by making a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. The goal is $75,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

