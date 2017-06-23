Newly formed Geisinger program featured on “The Osgood Files”

DANVILLE – A newly formed program by Geisinger Health System is beginning to trend nationally. Geisinger’s Fresh Food Pharmacy was recently featured on an episode of “The Osgood Files,” with Charles Osgood on the CBS Radio Network and on WKOK.

Geisinger says the program has already made a big difference in the health of several local residents. Osgood shared one local success story during the segment, “Rita Perkins has been a diabetic for more than 20 years. Back in March, she enrolled in the Fresh Food Pharmacy program, and she was able to cut her blood sugar and cholesterol in half. Jan Crawford asked her, ‘How long do you think you’ll stay with it?’ (Perkins said), ‘Probably for the rest of my life.’”

Currently, the Fresh Food Pharmacy treats anyone over the age of 18 with type 2 diabetes. After patients are screened and enrolled, they are given weekly nutritional food through Geisinger’s partnership with Weis Markets. Patients are also given weekly education on how maintaining a good diet and regular exercise and change results.

Dr. Andrea Feinberg, program creator, says the biggest victory with the national exposure is beginning a nationwide conversation on how to install more programs like this, “We’ve had interest all around the country from Hawaii, to Virginia, to New York, all over…with many centers very interesting in similar programs.”

Dr. Feinberg says Geisinger hopes to begin offering treatment to pediatric patients in the future. You can hear the entire segment from “The Osgood Files” on WKOK.com.