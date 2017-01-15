New York driver uninjured in truck rollover

SELINSGROVE — State police have released more information about a truck rollover accident that tied up traffic in Shamokin Dam recently. Troopers are telling us today, that 25 year old, Jacob Hibbard of Branchport, New York was driving south on Route 11 on January 6th, and attempted to turn at the 11 & 15 intersection when his truck and trailer flipped over.

Traffic was detoured and tied up for several hours during cleanup. There were no injuries. State and local police, Americus Hose Company, Shamokin Dam Fire Department and others assisted at the scene.