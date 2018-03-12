PennDOT: New work beginning this week on Norry’s Duke Street project

NORTHUMBERLAND – The newly resumed Duke Street project in Northumberland has some new projects underway that could cause traffic delays. PennDOT says the contractor will be upgrading drainage and installing new curbs on Duke Street.

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no night work this week. A car detour is in effect. Motorists traveling northbound will use Second Street, to King Street, to Seventh Street, to Duke Street. If traveling south, use Sixth Street to Queen Street, to Third Street to Duke Street.

PennDOT says there’s a permanent lane restriction expected to begin today on Route 11 south/Front Street. Parking will be prohibited. The contractor will install new drainage, curbs, and ADA curb ramps on Front Street. This work will also be done Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Utility work continues on Duke, Front, and Water streets. The truck detour also remains in effect.