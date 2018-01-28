New updates and traffic patterns with CSVT project

WINFIELD — There are some updates and new traffic patterns in the CSVT project construction areas.

PennDOT says excavation work and night work resume on Route 15 in Winfield. Daylight lane restrictions on Route 15 south will be implemented as weather permits for work at a bridge abutment. There will be blasting with intermittent stoppages during the day in both directions on Route 15 as well.

In Northumberland County, Route 147 is using a temporary crossover to the new northbound bridge over Chillisquaque Creek. The contractor is demolishing the existing bridge over the creek. Construction also continues on the bridge spanning Ridge Road. (Matt Catrillo)