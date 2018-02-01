New traffic signals and 24/7 construction for Duke Street project

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT’s $13.7 million project in Northumberland will require two new traffic signals, around the clock construction and more detours through the borough. The department held another public meeting Wednesday night and told about 80 people, that some of the work will be done 24/7. They discussed the work on Route 147/Duke Street and Route 11 South on Front Street this year.

Mindy Foresman, is a Construction Project Manager, for PennDOT, “That will be throughout the entire project, with like an hour or two at the beginning of the shift, and at the end of the shift, we need to do that to be able complete all of the work…with an hour in between shifts, yes.”

Foresman announced the time frame for PennDOT to install two temporary traffic signals along Front Street. The first signal will be at Front and King Street, at King Street Park, and then the second signal at at Front and Orange Streets, “The first temporary signal is going to be implemented on April 23rd, and the second one will begin on May 23rd, and they will be up for the duration of the project.”

The work in Northumberland starts March 5, and will continue until fall. The entire project is estimated to be finished in June of 2020. That will include work on Water and King Streets, and rebuilding the rail underpass near Duke and Water Streets.

Other announcements from the PennDOT meeting…officials said the truck detour will remain in effect until 2020, customers of Duke Street businesses will always have access to the businesses, and again this year, the project will shut down during Pineknotter Days. More at www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.