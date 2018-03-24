New traffic signal timing and operation on Route 15 in Union County

LEWISBURG— PennDOT says the traffic signal timing at some intersections in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township will be changing the week of Monday, March 26. PennDOT says new signal equipment was installed and will be activated at some point during the week.

The traffic signal project is sponsored Borough of Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township and PennDOT says the intersections with new signal operation will be Route 15 and Route 192, Route 15 and Saint Mary Street and Route 15 and Route 45 or Market Street in the borough.

PennDOT says the timing and operation of the signals are based on traffic volume this dictates the sequence of movement through the intersection. They say the sequences may be different than those in effect before the project.