New thrill ride at Knoebels for 2017

ELYSBURG – There will be a new ride this year at a local amusement resort. Knoebels announced the addition of a ride called “Over the Top.” According to Dick Knoebel, the ride has a similar feel to the old Flying Cages ride that was part of the park’s lineup from 1964 until 1986.

Over The Top moves both clockwise and counterclockwise and riders stand as the ride reaches twenty-one feet in height. According to Knoebels spokeswoman, Stacy Ososkie, Over the Top will be located in the area of Wipeout, Fandango, and Cub Cars rides.

She says there will be some repositioning, but no rides are being removed to make way for Over the Top. It is scheduled to open in the late spring or early summer.