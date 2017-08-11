New Shikellamy school board member approved

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District has filled a vacancy on its school board. Jeffrey Balestrini was approved unanimously and sworn in as a new school board member during Thursday’s meeting. Balestrini takes over for Michael Stepp, who resigned in July after almost four years of service.

Balestrini talked about his top goal as a board member, “My goal is just to keep the momentum going. I think Shikellamy’s making a stride forward and I want to continue that motion.”

Balestrini also talked about the experience he can bring to the table, “I’ve grown up in this area all my life, and I have kids in the school, and I just want to see it continue to do well. I have experience with being on other boards and have experience somewhat with education.”

The first day of school for the district is September 5.