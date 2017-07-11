New rules for public speaking at Sunbury City Council

SUNBURY – Monday night the Sunbury City Council put out new rules for city council meetings…the goal, avoid arguments like during the last meeting. Mayor David Persing explains what happened at the last meeting that lead to the rules change, “We can’t have people ranting and raving and threatening people with guns. That’s what happened last meeting, that’s what’s not going to happen anymore.”

These rules, which include a time limit for speakers in the audience, a set amount of times each person is allowed to speak and a code of respect for each other that is left to the discretion of the Council members.

Regina Russell, a self proclaimed community activist had a difficult time adhering to the rules as she spoke several time throughout the meeting, with one exchange with an unnamed participant becoming heated.

The unnamed community member stated that he felt it was unsafe for him to be there if he can’t carry his legally registered weapon into the meeting, especially if certain people are going to “threaten” to shoot the place up.

Ms. Russell stated several times throughout the meeting that she never threatened anyone, but Mayor Persing felt differently, “Nobody’s being denied the opportunity to speak. You’re not going to get up here and speak 25 different times, you’re going to be held to a certain time limit, and we want sensible, responsible questions or answers or whatever you may have. You’re not going to just be bad mouthing people, lying about people and making things up and surely you’re not going mention the word gun and that you’d like to shoot somebody.”

We’ll have more about the new rules in future newscasts.