New project coinciding with Duke Street project starting soon 

NORTHUMBERLAND – There will soon be more road work in Northumberland near Duke Street. PennDOT officials say they are working with North Shore Railroad to start a project to reconfigure the underpass near the Duke and Water Street intersection. PennDOT Construction

Project Manager Mindy Foresman, “That contract is going to be lead this year. The contractor who is awarded that will start possibly over in the fall or winter of 2018-19.”

The project includes removing one of the sidewalks, stabilizing the underpass bridge, and widen the road. Those changes will lengthen the existing 75-foot turning lane into a 300-foot lane.