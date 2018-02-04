New Pro Football Hall of Famer on Steve Jones Show

SUNBURY – Before receiving word that he was going to finally, after a 45 year wait, be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, legendary Green Bay Packers offensive lineman and five time NFL champion Jerry Kramer made an appearance Friday afternoon with Steve Jones on WKOK.

Kramer was named to the All-Decade team of the 1960’s and in 1967, led Packers quarterback Bart Starr into the end zone for the winning touchdown in the famed “Ice Bowl” at Lambeau Field against the Dallas Cowboys.

This August, Kramer will be officially inducted in Canton, Ohio, along with Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, former Philadelphia Eagle Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Terrell Owens, Bobby Beathard and Robert Brazile.

If you missed it live on WKOK Friday afternoon, here is a portion of Steve’s conversation with Mr. Kramer.