MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg’s new police chief was sworn into office Tuesday night. Frederick Dyroff III was sworn in by Mayor David Cooney at the borough council meeting. Dyroff replaces former chief Doug Bickhart, who retired in July after 27 years with the Mifflinburg Police Department.

Dyroff retired from the state police after 25 years of service in January. He was recommended for the Mifflinburg job by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. (Ali Stevens)