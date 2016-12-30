New police chief for Mahoning Township

DANVILLE — Mahoning Township is getting a new police chief. The Daily Item reports Sean McGinley, a soon to be retired state police captain, was chosen to be the new chief on a 3-0 vote. The board approved a two-year contract for McGinley.

There have been several changes in the Mahoning Township Police Department. Former Mahoning Township police chief Chad Thomas was fired in May after he pleaded guilty to possessing a chemical solvent in his office. Also, officer Jonathon Yaskiewicz was fired in November and Charles Dietterick resigned this month after he was suspended.