New parking restrictions for Pineknotter Days

NORTHUMBERLAND– The Northumberland Borough Police Department is out with corrections to their parking restrictions for the Pineknotter Days celebration.

Thursday, parking will not be allowed on King Street from Front Street to Fourth Street, and on Second Street from Wheatley Avenue to Orange Street.

Friday there will be no parking on King Street from Front Street to Church Avenue and on Second Street from Wheatley Avenue to Sheetz Avenue.

Pineknotter Days continues today with food fun and of course entertainment. More details at www.pineknotterdays/yolasite.com