New officer for Sunbury, means more police presence

SUNBURY – “He’s very qualified,” so says Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller of Sunbury’s newest full time police officer, Christopher Gibat during the Sunbury City Council meeting Monday night after the swearing in ceremony conducted by Mayor Persing.

Chief Miller spoke about the difficulties the department has had finding new officers, “Yea, we were fortunate this testing cycle to get some really good candidates. Obviously, you know it’s a numbers game, you need to have bodies to hire, and we have not been fortunate enough to have that.”

Chief Miller was asked why is it so hard to find people who want to be police officers, “You see a lot of negativity in the news. Most of it I think is it’s not as honorable of a profession as it use to be or it’s not seen that way anyhow. Nowadays, police are seen more as the bad guys than the good guys.”

Christopher Gibat will begin his full time police duties on August 7. (Christopher Elio)