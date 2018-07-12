New office coming for MD Judge Michael Diehl 

SUNBURY — The office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl will be heading to a new location. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch tells us commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to purchase a property at 45 Locust St. in Milton for the new office. Diehl’s office is currently at 1 Broadway in Milton. Shoch says talks about the move have been in the works for the past year.

Shoch says the new space only needs work done on the interior. He says the new space is bigger than the current location, which is the smallest of the other three magisterial district judges offices in the county. It also comes with a better parking lot. Shoch says the move will bring significant savings for the county. He says the county has been paying $2,500 a month to rent the current Broadway location. Shoch says plans are still being laid out for the new office and bids for the construction job should begin in the next few weeks.