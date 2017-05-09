North’d. Co. Commissioners: New prison will be more than just a jail

SUNBURY — The groundbreaking for the new Northumberland County Prison took place a few weeks ago, this is part three of our series spotlighting the new prison, and what it means to the county.

When you hear the County Commissioners talk about the new prison, they sound downright excited at what it may be to do for the community. Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch is hopeful for what the many new programs at the new prison will bring to the community.

Schiccatano, who was on WKOK’s On the Mark last week, says that he wishes he didn’t have to build a prison, and looks forward to the help this campus is going to provide to people in need in the County, “What we are investing in, is a facility that has all these other options, so we don’t have to justify that from a financial standpoint, going forward. That’s where the investment was made, was in a facility that gives us those options.”

Work is set to begin in mid May. You can see new pictures of the prison plans at WKOK.com.