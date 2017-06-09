Timeline set for new Northumberland County prison

SUNBURY – We now know an approximate time when the new Northumberland County Prison project will be complete. During Wednesday’s Northumberland County Prison Board meeting, Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the prison will be done by the end of next June, “The cells are in the process of being built now. They’ll be delivered in September. We’ll be placing them with a crane sometime in late October or early November. Once the cells are all in place, we will be hopefully getting a roof over around the beginning of December.”

As previously reported by WKOK, the prison board is also looking to input other facilities with the prison. One includes the juvenile treatment program and another would be a drug detox facility. Schiccatano says grants have been filed for homeless shelters saying, “We’re not only going to house homeless people, but give them direction on how to prepare resumes and bring companies up who might be interested in hiring these types of people, so they don’t need to stay for an extended time, so that they can move back into the community.”

The board also plans on moving one of the district magistrates to the prison. Probation offices will also be eventually installed.