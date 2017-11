SUNBURY – The grand total in money raised for this year’s Needy Family Fund continues to rise. The latest contribution balance total is $2,940.00. That brings this year’s total to $7,610.00. Jesse and Maxine Woodring and John and Barb Pagana of Northumberland were among 15 of the latest contributors.

If you’d like to make a donation, drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank…there is online donation information at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)