New main entrance designated at Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG – With the new PRIME renovation and expansion project beginning, there is a new designated main entrance at Evangelical Community Hospital. Hospital officials say the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion, located at the rear of the hospital, is now the new main entrance.

The hospital, in a news release says, this primary access point should be used for all hospital-related services except for emergencies. Anyone experiencing an emergency should dial 911 or should still report to the Emergency Department entrance. PRIME is the Patient Room Improvement Modernization and Expansion project getting underway at Evan.

They say new signage will help guide patients to their locations and volunteers will be available to assist in wayfinding. Parking Lot F near the Donehower-Eisenhower entrance is reserved specifically for patient use an convenience.

The entire front entrance to the hospital closest to Route 15 is now fenced off as construction begins. The hospital is holding a ground breaking for the PRIME project Thursday.