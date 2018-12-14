New limo service to Harrisburg possibly coming to Valley

SHAMOKIN DAM – Harrisburg executives and professionals living in the Valley may soon have a new limo service available to take them to work. The idea was discussed during Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting.

Proposing the idea is Jeff Diggan, Managing Director for Blue Line Chauffeurs of the Milton area. He says a handful of his current clients reached out to him about the idea, “We would head down there in the morning, and come back in the afternoon with a second trip. We would have probably three or four set locations for people to meet in the mornings, and three or more places for us to drop and pickup in the afternoon.”

Diggan says the exact pick-up locations are still being determined, but he says he also wants to include the Williamsport area, “We’re going to try to target places that would have ample parking that would allow people to do a ride-share and to get a centralized point…whether it’d be a Wal-Mart parking lot or a park and ride…places that are comfortable with people letting a couple of cars that might need to stay there for the work day.”

For heading back to The Valley in the afternoon, Diggan says there will be set pickup locations in Harrisburg, “The airport would be one. Places where there are a lot of employees in a centralized region, like maybe Elmerton Avenue, where you have PennDOT, you have a lot of state employees. We would probably target places where there’s going to be a high number of people in this region that commute down there to work.”

Diggan says each limo van would seat 14 people and an estimated charge is $60 round trip. He expects this fact-finding process to take about a month or two before deciding to move forward with the idea.