New Lewisburg Children’s Museum making progress

LEWISBURG – A new place for Valley children to learn and play is getting closer to opening. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is still fundraising for continued construction.

The museum says it is at 70% of the fundraising goal of $200,000…that’s $50,000 still needed. Executive Director Abby Gulden-Luthi, “We hope that the community will continue to support us. If you wanted to see some action, so to speak, before you donate, now is the time.”

Gulden says the museum is located inside the old Lewisburg High School, taking up 9,000 square feet, “We are turning what used to be six rooms into a large, open, interactive and fun space for children ages eight through 12, which is our target range, to play and learn.”

At this point, a Play Café is ready, while a Weis Markets exhibit is almost ready. There will also be a space and science room, playtime theatre, and a Body Works exhibit thanks to Evangelical Community Hospital. If you’d like to help the museum, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. The museum is scheduled to open later this summer.