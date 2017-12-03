New GSV United Way initiative launched

SELINSGROVE – Many of us do lot of shopping online, now you can do more giving online.

A new initiative by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is giving you that opportunity. “Local Vision” was launched as part of Giving Tuesday. It’s an online catalog of essential items to be purchased for those who need it.

Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way joined WKOK Sunrise, “They might need diapers, they might need eye glasses, things like that. So people could go online and purchase an item and we partner with agencies that distribute those items to families in need.”

Troutman also says this is something you can do year-round, “Anybody at anytime can make a gift online. You want to do it in honor of someone’s birthday, instead of getting them something they may not need. Go to localvision.org and write in the special comments you want to make that gift in honor of somebody.”

The address to donate is localvision.org. You can listen to more from Troutman from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)